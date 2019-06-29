Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2019 Pehlu Khan lynched i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 29, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 11:51 am IST
The chargesheet has been filed against Pehlu Khan, his sons for transporting cattle allegedly without permission in Rajasthan.
Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)
 Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Police has filed a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, two years after he was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar.

It has been filed against Pehlu Khan, his sons for transporting cattle allegedly without permission in Rajasthan. They were transporting cows that they had bought at a cattle fair in state capital Jaipur to their home in Haryana. Khan and his sons were stopped on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway by cow vigilantes and were severely beaten up.

 

The police chargesheeted Khan's sons Irsad (25) and Arif (22) under sections 5, 8 and 9 while charges have been framed against the deceased under section 6 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

The chargesheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year; 13 days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government came into power in Rajasthan.

Section 5 of the RBA Act pertains to the prohibition of the export of bovine animals for the purpose of slaughter and regulation of temporary migration or export for other purposes, while section 6 says the transporter is also an abettor and is liable for the same punishment as the person committing the offence.

Section 8 is about the penalty for such offences while Section 9 mentions punishment for causing hurt to a bovine animal.

In 2018, the previous BJP government in the state had filed a similar chargesheet against two associates of Khan, who were also attacked by the mob.

There were two FIRs registered in the case. One was against the mob for beating Khan to death and second against him and his family for transporting cattle (cow) illegally out of the state.

The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan, a dairy farmer. The police's decision was reportedly based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.

The case against Pehlu Khan will be closed as he has died, but it will continue against his sons.

...
Tags: alwar lynching, pehlu khan, mob lynching, rajasthan police
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the state capital, have been reeling under severe water shortage since last month owing to poor storage in various reservoirs following deficit rainfall. (Photo: File)

Do not prevent protests over water crisis: Madras HC to TN government

Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: File)

3 including woman arrested in connection with Vikas Chaudhary's murder

However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt slashes security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, gives 4 constables

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident of wall collapse in Pune, in which 15 people were killed. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis condemns wall collapse incident in Pune; orders inquiry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector variants explained: Which one to buy?

Engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol, the latter of which is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
 

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

Donkey milk has low levels of casein, a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricketers sport new 'orange' jersey ahead of England clash; see pics

Indian cricket team shared the pictures MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik in a series through its Instagram story. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

'Great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar.
 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Don’t use it to defeat democracy’: MP CM takes dig at BJP MLA’s cricket bat attack

In a release, the chief minister said, 'India has two distinct features. First, it is the world’s largest democracy and second, it houses the largest youth population in the world. Young public representatives, you have the duty to make laws, not to take law into your hands on the streets.' (Photo: File)

MP: After Akash Vijayvargiya, another BJP leader threatens officials with bat

The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly 'symbolic' in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it. (Photo: Facebook)

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)

IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai for next 3 days

The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. (Photo: ANI)

International woman boxer allegedly abused, assaulted in Kolkata

In a Facebook post later, Suman Kumari claimed that the incident happened at Mominpur area of south Kolkata around 11 am and when he sought help from a policeman standing nearby, he advised her to lodge a complaint to a police station. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham