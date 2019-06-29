Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 29 Jun 2019 BJP MLA Akash Vijayv ...
Nation, Politics

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed official with bat, gets bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 29, 2019, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 7:01 pm IST
The case was transferred to Bhopal's Special Court and he was sent to jail till July 7.
BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested on Wednesday for hitting a municipal official with a cricket bat, Saturday got bail from a special court in Bhopal. 

Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh -- special judge for cases against MPs and MLAs -- granted bail to Akash, who was sent to jail till July 7.

 

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, with a cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police stopped the legislator.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore.

Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, " This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption and goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."

...
Tags: akash vijayvargiya, municipal official, bhopal's special court, cricket, kailash vijayvargiya
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Bihar CM has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease. (Photo: PTI)

Encephalitis toll rises to 134 in Muzaffarpur

'There are pieces of evidence that Hindu Mahasabha at its Gandhinagar conference first gave the two-nation theory. Three years later, the Muslim League at its Lahore conference also advocated for the same. Veer Savarkar was the biggest advocate of the two-nation theory,' Khera said. (Photo: ANI)

Will they teach us history? Congress spokesperson Khera retorts to Amit Shah

Chief Minister Gehlot's tweet comes a day after it was reported that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle. (Photo: ANI)

Pehlu Khan's name not in charge sheet, tweets Rajasthan CM

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were appointed on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

K Shanmugam appointed as new Chief Secretary of TN, JK Tripathy as new DGP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
 

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

'My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend to him and instead fell on him,' one of the members said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pehlu Khan's name not in charge sheet, tweets Rajasthan CM

Chief Minister Gehlot's tweet comes a day after it was reported that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle. (Photo: ANI)

After Rahul's offer to resign, Congress continues to grapple with leadership issue

A senior leader said it was for Gandhi to decide and initiate the alternative mechanisms if he does not want to continue in the post. (Photo: File)

Congress demands judicial probe into custodial death of Kerala man

Rajkumar, who was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a financial fraud case, had died on June 21 in Peermedu sub-jail, allegedly due to custodial torture. (Photo: Representational)

Lynching incidents shouldn't be politicised or given communal colour: Naqvi

The comment comes in the backdrop of the alleged lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand last week. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ahead of bypolls, Yogi government includes 17 OBC castes in Scheduled Castes list

After th decision was taken late Friday night, Uttar Pradesh government directed to issue caste certificate to families belonging to these 17 castes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham