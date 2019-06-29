Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2019 MP: After Akash Vija ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP: After Akash Vijayvargiya, another BJP leader threatens officials with bat

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 29, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Agrawal said he went to Damoh municipality office brandishing the cricket bat 'to get people's work done'.
The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly 'symbolic' in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it. (Photo: Facebook)
 The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly 'symbolic' in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it. (Photo: Facebook)

Damoh: After Indore legislator Akash Vijayvargiya was seen thrashing a civic body official with a cricket bat, a BJP youth leader on Friday landed at the Damoh municipality office wielding a similar weapon to "send across a message" against corruption.

As reported by PTI, Damoh Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Vivek Agrawal said, “Since the Congress government came to power in Madhya Pradesh, no work is being done without money and musclepower. I wanted to let them know that corruption will not be tolerated."

 

Agrawal said he went to Damoh municipality office brandishing the cricket bat "to get people's work done".

“I told the officials there that the bat will not be used if they do their work honestly and speedily. But they will be chased around with it if there is any sign of corruption or lethargy,” he told PTI.

The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly “symbolic” in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it.

On Wednesday, Akash Vijayvargiya, first-time BJP legislator and son of BJP veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya, was placed under arrest after footage of him and his supporters assaulting a civic body official in Indore.

Vijayvargiya said, "You will be responsible for what happens next you do not leave in five minutes.” When the officials refused to yield, he began hitting one of them with the cricket bat in the presence of police personnel and mediapersons. He has been denied bail and sent to judicial custody.

...
Tags: mp crime, akash vijayvargiya, bjp, vivek agrawal, kailash vijayvargiya
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

22-yr-old man stabs girl, slits his throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

A six-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man when she was playing near her house in Nowrozabad area of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

50-yr-old man rapes 6-yr-old tribal girl in MP, arrested

The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. (Photo: ANI)

IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai for next 3 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar.
 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)

IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai for next 3 days

The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. (Photo: ANI)

International woman boxer allegedly abused, assaulted in Kolkata

In a Facebook post later, Suman Kumari claimed that the incident happened at Mominpur area of south Kolkata around 11 am and when he sought help from a policeman standing nearby, he advised her to lodge a complaint to a police station. (Photo: Facebook)

‘Saved lives’: IAF praises Jaguar pilot for averting tragedy in Ambala

The aircraft, with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from the Air Force Station, Ambala for a training mission on Thursday. Immediately after the take off, it encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines. (Representational Image)

UP woman buries 2-month-old daughter, sets house on fire

'She was depressed as her daughter was ill and wasn't responding to any treatment. After her daughter died, she told her neighbour about it and set fire to the house and fled,' the police official told reporters. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham