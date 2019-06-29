Cricket World Cup 2019

At least 15 killed in wall collapse following incessant rains in Pune

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 9:56 am IST
According to the police, a portion of the 12 to 15-feet-high wall collapsed between 1.30 and 1.45 am.
An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Pune: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Kondhwa here in the early hours of Saturday.

The shanties were set up for labourers working in a nearby construction site. A fire brigade official said incessant rains might have led to the collapse of the wall. Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain on Friday, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010.

 

The fire brigade, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"At least 15 people -- nine men, two women and four children --- have been killed in the incident, and three got injured," an officer of Kondhwa police station said. Police had earlier said that 17 people were killed in the incident.

A fire brigade official said that the victims were natives of either Bihar or Uttar Pradesh. All the injured have been shifted to hospital and District Collector Naval Kishore Ram visited the spot of the incident. "We have ordered an inquiry into the incident and those responsible will be punished," he said.

