Has UP govt surrendered before criminals?: Priyanka lashes out at Adityanath

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Earlier, the Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government for 'spurt in crime' in the state.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are 'roaming around freely, doing as they like' in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

 

"In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government for "spurt in crime" in the state.

...
