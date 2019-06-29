Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 29 Jun 2019 Andhra govt slashes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra govt slashes security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, gives 4 constables

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 29, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Now, Naidu will be guarded by four constables – two in each shift.
However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)
 However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Andhra government on Friday further reduced security cover to Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reported Hindustan Times.

According to report, the state government had withdrawn the existing two chief security officers, apart from 15-member special police team headed by two armed reserve inspectors.

 

Now, Naidu will be guarded by four constables – two in each shift. However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre.

Subsequently, the government withdrew security at Naidu’s residence in Amaravati and also in his native place Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. The security cover for his family members was also withdrawn recently and his son Nara Lokesh was given just two constables for protection.

State home minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the decision to reduce security to Naidu was taken by the security review committee of the state police department.

Commenting on the reduction of security to him, the TDP president said he was not unduly worried about it.

Telugu Desam Party’s Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the reduction in security cover to Naidu clearly showed Jagan’s vindictive politics. “He is focusing on humiliating Naidu rather than on people’s issues. He has no time to review the seeds scarcity and drought conditions,” he added.

...
Tags: andhra government, n chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy, tdp, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the state capital, have been reeling under severe water shortage since last month owing to poor storage in various reservoirs following deficit rainfall. (Photo: File)

Do not prevent protests over water crisis: Madras HC to TN government

Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: File)

3 including woman arrested in connection with Vikas Chaudhary's murder

Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)

Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident of wall collapse in Pune, in which 15 people were killed. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis condemns wall collapse incident in Pune; orders inquiry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector variants explained: Which one to buy?

Engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol, the latter of which is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
 

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

Donkey milk has low levels of casein, a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricketers sport new 'orange' jersey ahead of England clash; see pics

Indian cricket team shared the pictures MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik in a series through its Instagram story. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

'Great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar.
 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him

Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)

'Don’t use it to defeat democracy’: MP CM takes dig at BJP MLA’s cricket bat attack

In a release, the chief minister said, 'India has two distinct features. First, it is the world’s largest democracy and second, it houses the largest youth population in the world. Young public representatives, you have the duty to make laws, not to take law into your hands on the streets.' (Photo: File)

MP: After Akash Vijayvargiya, another BJP leader threatens officials with bat

The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly 'symbolic' in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it. (Photo: Facebook)

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)

IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai for next 3 days

The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham