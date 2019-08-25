Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Aug 25, 2019, 8:52 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

Final journey of Arun Jaitley: The former finance minister and veteran BJP leader, who took his breath on Saturday afternoon at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was cremated with full state honours at 3:15 pm on Sunday at Niganbodh ghat.

Read |  Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours

High alert in Kerala, Tamil Nadu: A man who was taken into custody in Kerala under the suspicion that he helped terrorist to enter Tamil Nadu does not appear to have links to the security threat, said police on Saturday.

Read |  Suspected terrorist detained in Kerala has no link to Tamil Nadu terror alert: Police

Mr No Deal Brexit?: Accusing one another of being "Mr No Deal", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Council President Donald Tusk exchanged accusations at the G7 summit Saturday over who will be to blame if Britain crashes out the bloc without an accord.

Read |  Who is 'Mr No Deal'?: Boris Johnson, Donald Tusk clashover Brexit at G7

UK envoy remembers Arun Jaitley: British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at his south Delhi home and recalled him as ''a man people in Britain treasured''.

Read |  Arun Jaitley 'a man people in Britain treasured,' says UK envoy

PM on Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', the prime minister said when the country observes the 150 birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, "we will launch a new mass movement against use of plastic".

Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for mass movement against single-use plastic

BJP's stalwarts loss: With the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost several of its most articulate and visible public faces in a span of one year. The ruling party suffered the loss of stalwarts including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj, former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, former Union Minister Ananth Kumar during the period.

Read | From Vajpayee to Jaitley, demise of BJP stalwarts leaves void in Indian polity

Kashmiri woman states grievances to Rahul: On his way back from Srinagar to Delhi, Rahul Gandhi came across a Kashmiri woman who, in an emotional outburst stated her grievances to Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

Read | Watch: Kashmiri woman narrates plight to Rahul Gandhi on flight

Sonia, Rahul's letter to Jaitley's wife: Expressing their condolences and support Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi wrote separate letters to Arun Jaitley's wife, Sangeeta Jaitley.

Read | 'Will remember his presence': Sonia, Rahul write to Arun Jaitley's wife

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt: Taking to twitter on Sunday, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the ruling government saying that there is nothing more 'political and antinational' than denying Kashmiris their democratic rights.

Read | 'Political and anti-national': Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on Kashmir issue

Trump paints rosy picture of G7: U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was getting along well with his Western allies at a G7 summit in France, dismissing reports of rifts among leaders as they prepared to discuss global trade woes.

Read | 'News of tense relations among G7 countries fake, disgusting': Trump

Shiv Sena attacks Rahul over visit of Srinagar: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday defended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for sending back Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation from the Srinagar airport. "If Rahul Gandhi wants to visit Jammu and Kashmir for touring and enjoyment then we will request the tourism department to make all the arrangements for those activities. He was sent back because there were chances that the situation could get dangerous," Raut told reporters.

Read | If Rahul wants to visit J&K for enjoyment, will make arrangements: Sanjay Raut

J&K flag removed from secretariat building: Following the abrogation of Article 370 and consequently Article 35A in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the state flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar and only tricolor was seen atop the building.

Read | No J&K flag at civil secretariat building in Srinagar

Petition before SC seeking judicial reforms: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to introduce biometric attendance system for all court officials across the country. It has also asked for a direction to increase working hours in all courts in view of the huge pendency of cases.

Read | Plea in SC for introduction of biometric attendance system in all courts

Assembly bypolls in four states: By-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Sunday.
The by-elections will be held for Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pala in Kerala and Bhadarghat in Tripura, the ECI said.

Read | Four assembly seats in as many states to go for bypolls on Sept 23

