Nation Politics 25 Aug 2019 If Rahul wants to vi ...
Nation, Politics

If Rahul wants to visit J&K for enjoyment, will make arrangements: Sanjay Raut

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
A delegation of leaders including Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport.
'He was sent back because there were chances that the situation could get dangerous,' Raut said. (Photo: File)
 'He was sent back because there were chances that the situation could get dangerous,' Raut said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday defended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for sending back Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation from the Srinagar airport.

"If Rahul Gandhi wants to visit Jammu and Kashmir for touring and enjoyment then we will request the tourism department to make all the arrangements for those activities. He was sent back because there were chances that the situation could get dangerous," Raut told reporters here.

 

A delegation of leaders including Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport.

The delegation comprising leaders of opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS had gone there to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.

Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva, and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar on Saturday.

Before leaving from the airport in Delhi, the leaders had insisted that they were only going to assess the ground realities and not for creating any disturbance.

Speaking about the decision by the Centre to revoke sections of Article 370 Raut said, "I will not say whose dreams were fulfilled by the decision of removing Article 370 but I can definitely say that the whole country wanted this to happen. I thank the Home Minister for taking this decision."

...
Tags: sanjay raut, rahul gandhi, article 370, ghulam nabi azad congress, anand sharma, sitaram yechury, sharad yadav, manoj jha, majeed memon, tiruchi shiva, d raja
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 66 years old. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: ANI)

Even in jail he never lost cool: BJP's VK Malhotra mourns loss of friend Jaitley

The development comes soon after the Centre's Mines Tribunal kept in abeyance the cancellation of mining lease of the block by the state government extended to NMDC Ltd. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka govt defers auction of Donimalai iron ore mine

‘Before floods, 1 kg onion used to cost around Rs 15, now it touches Rs 30 in wholesale, Rs 40 in retail shops, street vendors,’ a trader said. (Photo: ANI)

Monsoon fury: Onion prices double in parts of Karnataka

On what his plans are, Gopinathan said, ‘I have no idea about what will I do as of now.’ (Photo: Facebook | @kannan.gopinathan)

IAS officer quits from post, says ‘disturbed’ over restrictions in J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Awards to Modi from Muslim countries in over five years tight slap for Pakistan'

The officials feel that

Arun Jaitley 'a man people in Britain treasured,' says UK envoy

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at his south Delhi home. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

From Vajpayee to Jaitley, demise of BJP stalwarts leaves void in Indian polity

Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley passed away in quick succession in August 2019, in a span of 18 days, leaving a void in the party that may be difficult to fill for a long time to come. (Photo: AFP)

Send central team to assess flood situation in state: Punjab CM urges Amit Shah

The committee had decided to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: PTI)

'More attention' towards tribals health facilities: Andhra Dy CM Srinivas

Speaking at a review meeting after visiting King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College here, he said that the health sector was the top priority for the state government. (Photo: Twitter/ @IPR_AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham