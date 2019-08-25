Nation Other News 25 Aug 2019 Plea in SC for intro ...
Plea in SC for introduction of biometric attendance system in all courts

Published Aug 25, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
The plea has also asked for a direction to increase working hours in all courts in view of the huge pendency of cases.
The plea said there was a need to fill up the vacancies of judges in all high courts on an urgent basis to deal with the pendency. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to introduce biometric attendance system for all court officials across the country.

It has also asked for a direction to increase working hours in all courts in view of the huge pendency of cases.

 

The plea said there was a need to fill up the vacancies of judges in all high courts on an urgent basis to deal with the pendency.

It urged the Supreme Court for a direction on the framing of guidelines to ensure the uniformity of the filing procedure and format of petitions in all high courts for the enforcement of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

"The apex court should issue a direction to the respondents to explore the possibility of judicial infrastructure being utilised to work in a shift-wise manner so that the huge pendency of the cases on account of infrastructural constraints can be reduced in a cost-effective manner," the petition added.

The plea was filed by one Shashi Bhushan Sonbhadra through his lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi.

