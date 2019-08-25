Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Watch: Kashmiri woma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Kashmiri woman narrates plight to Rahul Gandhi on flight

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 25, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
The woman was on the same flight as Rahul Gandhi, when he was being sent back from Srinagar to Delhi.
The woman in the video can be heard saying, "Hum har tareeke se pareshaan hai" (We are troubled in every way). (Photo: Screengrab | Instagram | @krishnaallavaru)
 The woman in the video can be heard saying, "Hum har tareeke se pareshaan hai" (We are troubled in every way). (Photo: Screengrab | Instagram | @krishnaallavaru)

New Delhi: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Kashmiri woman is seen narrating her plight to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a flight from Srinagar to Delhi.

The following video was shared by Krishna Allavaru whiis the Joint Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

 

The woman in the video can be heard saying, "Hum har tareeke se pareshaan hai" (We are troubled in every way).

Rahul Gandhi, who was seated in the corner tried consoling her as Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad looked on. 

The woman further stated her troubles to Rahul Gandhi saying that it was impossible for her children to step outside the house and that her brother was denied tickets for travelling with her.

Rahul Gandhi and 11 leaders of other opposition parties were sent back to Delhi after they arrived at Srinagar airport to review the situation of J&K on Saturday.

Reacting to the delegation’s visit, the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar. It added they would be putting other people to inconvenience.

Article 370 which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was abrogated on August 5.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at his south Delhi home. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Arun Jaitley 'a man people in Britain treasured,' says UK envoy

A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

On bike with parents, 4-yr-old Delhi girl dies after kite string slits her throat

In his Independence Day address also , Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. (Photo: DD news)

Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for mass movement against single-use plastic

Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered before a Delhi in connection with a case lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, was brought to Patna on Sunday morning from the national capital, police said. (Photo: File)

BJP Bihar MLA Anant Singh produced in Patna court today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On bike with parents, 4-yr-old Delhi girl dies after kite string slits her throat

A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for mass movement against single-use plastic

In his Independence Day address also , Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. (Photo: DD news)

Male elephant 'Naganna' dies in Karnataka's Shivamogga

The death of the elephant has created a stir among the camp's mahouts as authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of death. (Photo: ANI)

Suspected terrorist detained in Kerala has no link to Tamil Nadu terror alert: Police

A man who was taken into custody in Kerala under the suspicion that he helped terrorist to enter Tamil Nadu does not appear to have links to the security threat, said police on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Action against terrorists to continue in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Extending helping hand to people whosoever needed shall be appreciated. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham