Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 No J&K flag at c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No J&K flag at civil secretariat building in Srinagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 25, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Earlier, under special status granted to the region, J&K was permitted to fly its own state flag in addition to the national flag of India.
National flag adorns at Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 National flag adorns at Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Following the abrogation of Article 370 and consequently Article 35A in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the state flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar and only tricolor was seen atop the building.

Earlier, under special status granted to the region by Article 370 of the Constitution of India, Jammu and Kashmir was permitted to fly its own state flag in addition to the national flag of India.

 

Article 144 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, stated that flag of the state would be in rectangular format and its dimensions would be 3:2. The colour would be red, which originally represented the blood of the martyrs of the 13 July 1931 demonstration, but later symbolised workers and labourers.

In the middle, a white plough further symbolised the peasants. Next to the staff, three vertical white stripes represented the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir valley and Ladakh.

The flag had its origin in events that took place on July 13, 1931 in Srinagar. During a demonstration against the Dogra rulers, police opened fire and 21 people were killed.

The blood-tainted shirt of one of the victims was then hoisted by the crowd as the new flag of Kashmir. July 13 is known as Martyrs' Day and is an official holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

On 11 July 1939, the flag was adopted by the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, a political party. On 7 June 1952, a resolution was passed by the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, making it the official state flag.

...
Tags: tricolor, kashmir flag, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Jaitley guided me though I came from different party: Baijayant Panda

Garg said the body has been sent for post-mortem. (Photo: Representational)

Man dies under mysterious circumstances in police custody in UP

She said, 'Shri Arun Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across political spectrum in every walk of life.' (Photo: File | PTI)

'Will remember his precense': Sonia, Rahul write to Arun Jaitley's wife

The village is located on the banks of the Uri Baghini river and water released from the Sardar Sarovar Dam over the past 20 days had caused the river level to rise continuously. (Photo: AFP)

Sardar Sarovar Dam water level rises, MP village set to vanish



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stoppage of fuel supplies due to shortage of funds: Air India Chairman Lohani

‘Oil marketing companies (OMCs) led by Indian Oil have stopped jet fuel supply at six airports,’ Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar had earlier said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

Even in jail he never lost cool: BJP's VK Malhotra mourns loss of friend Jaitley

Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 66 years old. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka govt defers auction of Donimalai iron ore mine

The development comes soon after the Centre's Mines Tribunal kept in abeyance the cancellation of mining lease of the block by the state government extended to NMDC Ltd. (Photo: Representational)

Monsoon fury: Onion prices double in parts of Karnataka

‘Before floods, 1 kg onion used to cost around Rs 15, now it touches Rs 30 in wholesale, Rs 40 in retail shops, street vendors,’ a trader said. (Photo: ANI)

IAS officer quits from post, says ‘disturbed’ over restrictions in J&K

On what his plans are, Gopinathan said, ‘I have no idea about what will I do as of now.’ (Photo: Facebook | @kannan.gopinathan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham