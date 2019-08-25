Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Four assembly seats ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four assembly seats in as many states to go for bypolls on Sept 23

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 8:12 pm IST
With the announcement of the election schedule, a model code of conduct has come into effect in these constituencies.
The counting of votes will take place on September 27. (Photo: FIle)
 The counting of votes will take place on September 27. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: By-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Sunday.

The by-elections will be held for Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pala in Kerala and Bhadarghat in Tripura, the ECI said.

 

With the announcement of the election schedule, a model code of conduct has come into effect in these constituencies.

The nominations filing procedure will start from August 28 till September 4 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 7.

The counting of votes will take place on September 27.

The ECI has taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and WPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations.

Adequate numbers of EVMs and WPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines, the ECI said in a press note.

...
Tags: by-polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: File)

India has same place in ICC as US has in UNSC: Tharoor recalls Jaitley's remark

The plea said there was a need to fill up the vacancies of judges in all high courts on an urgent basis to deal with the pendency. (Photo: PTI)

Plea in SC for introduction of biometric attendance system in all courts

According to the relatives of the deceased, the cremation will take place in Chikmagalur on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Father of late CCD founder VG Siddhartha passes away

‘Everybody knew the government in Delhi knew, the Home Ministry knew, so what was the problem?’ Anand Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

Heavens would not have fallen if we were allowed to meet people: Anand Sharma



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Father of late CCD founder VG Siddhartha passes away

According to the relatives of the deceased, the cremation will take place in Chikmagalur on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Heard painful stories from people in flight: Yechury after Srinagar visit

'In flight, we heard painful stories from people. There were many youngsters, who said we are studying outside Kashmir. They said they had gone there just to know whether their parents are alive or not. People are not getting medicine on time... The situation there needs to change and it is not being looked after,' he said. (Photo: File)

India, Bahrain agree to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts

India and Bahrain reaffirmed their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of the identity of the perpetrators and their motives, and noted the need for concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including the comprehensive sanctioning of terrorists and their organizations by the UN. (Photo: ANI)

Govt indulging in media management in name of finding solution: Priyanka Gandhi

'What is needed is that the government should make the situation absolutely clear. It should find a solution to prevent job losses. It should assure companies-investors and encourage new investments and jobs. The government should take meaningful steps,

Jaitley guided me though I came from different party: Baijayant Panda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham