Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 'Political and anti- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Political and anti-national': Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on Kashmir issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 25, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi and 11 leaders of other opposition parties were sent back to Delhi after they arrived at Srinagar airport.
'There is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so,' she wrote. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'There is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so,' she wrote. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Taking to twitter on Sunday, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the ruling government saying that there is nothing more 'political and antinational' than denying Kashmiris their democratic rights.

"there is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so," she wrote.

 

Priyanka Gandhi also attached a video of a Kashmiri woman which has gone viral. In the video, the woman, who is in the same flight as Rahul Gandhi is seen complaining to the Congress leader about her plight in Kashmir.

Reacting to the video, Priyanka Gandhi said, "How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of 'Nationalism'."

Rahul Gandhi and 11 leaders of other opposition parties were sent back to Delhi after they arrived at Srinagar airport to review the situation of J&K on Saturday.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, article 370, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Wanted Naxal Commander surrendered in Chhattisgarh

How did Bear Grylls converse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of 'Man Vs Wild' when the famed adventurer and survivalist does not understand Hindi? -- This was the question several people have been pondering about after watching the show. (Photo: File)

In 'Man Vs Wild' technology helped Bear Grylls understand Hindi: PM Modi

'The combined team of Thoubal District Police was assisted by local youth clubs and women welfare association in the seizure of the contraband item,' SP Dr S Ibomcha Singh said in a press conference. (Photo: ANI)

Manipur: Drug racket busted; contraband worth Rs 400 crore seized, 4 held

Five Naxals were killed on Saturday in the gun-battle with the DRG in a dense forest area of the district, located about 350 km from the state capital Raipur. (Photo: Representational)

DRG jawan dies after encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manipur: Drug racket busted; contraband worth Rs 400 crore seized, 4 held

'The combined team of Thoubal District Police was assisted by local youth clubs and women welfare association in the seizure of the contraband item,' SP Dr S Ibomcha Singh said in a press conference. (Photo: ANI)

DRG jawan dies after encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals were killed on Saturday in the gun-battle with the DRG in a dense forest area of the district, located about 350 km from the state capital Raipur. (Photo: Representational)

Watch: Kashmiri woman narrates plight to Rahul Gandhi on flight

The woman in the video can be heard saying,

On bike with parents, 4-yr-old Delhi girl dies after kite string slits her throat

A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for mass movement against single-use plastic

In his Independence Day address also , Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. (Photo: DD news)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham