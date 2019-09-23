Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2019, 9:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 9:10 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

'Howdy, Modi': Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the government’s move to “bid farewell to Article 370” was to end discrimination and terrorism. In a tacit warning to Pakistan, Modi said, “The time has come for a decisive fight against terrorism and those who support terrorism.”

Read |  'Where were 9/11, 26/11 conspirators found?': PM Modi jabs Pak in Houston

Chidambaram takes dig at Centre: After the meeting, P Chidambaram took a swipe at his critics on Twitter that is being handled by his family.
“I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:  I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the @INCIndia party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave,” the post read.

Read |  Bharat me sab achcha hai, but Oppn leaders are in prison: Chidambaram

Chandrayaan-2: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan's statement on Saturday that Chandrayaan-2 mission was 98 per cent success has invited scorn many former senior officials of the space agency.

Read |  ISRO changes Chandrayan-2 success rates every day: Ex-officials slam Sivan

Another mob lynching in Jharkhand: In another incident, a 34-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by villagers in Jharkhand on Sunday over suspicion of selling beef. The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. The police said that five people have been arrested.

Read |  Jharkhand man beaten to death by mob over suspicion of selling beef, 5 arrested

Census 2021: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that mobile app will be used in Census 2021. He also said that it would be a transformation from paper census to digital census.

Read |  Paper to digital: ‘Mobile app will be used in Census 2021,’ says Amit Shah

SC on illegal construction in Kerala: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Kerala government for not complying with its orders to demolish four apartment complexes constructed at Kochi's Maradu in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notifications.

Read |  SC pulls up Kerala govt for not complying with orders over illegal apartments

Chinmayanand case:  The Allahabad High Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over the SIT status report in a sexual assault case filed by a postgraduate student against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Read |  Allahabad HC expresses satisfaction over SIT status report in Chinmayanand case

Climate Summit in New York: Japan's new environment minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, pledged on Sunday to mobilise young people to push his coal-dependent country toward a low-carbon future by making the fight against climate change "sexy" and "fun."

Read |  Will make climate fight 'sexy and fun', says Japan Environment Minister

Ashok Lavasa's wife under flak: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife Novel Singhal Lavasa has come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said on Monday.

Read | Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife under I-T dept scanner

No regrets: A student of Jadavpur University, Debanjan Ballav, who shot to fame after a picture of him pulling Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s hair went viral, he said that he doesn’t regret his act of protest.

Read | JU student who pulled Babul Supriyo’s hair says doesn’t regret act, would do again

Mamata promises no NRC: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the people of Bengal to have faith in her and she will never allow NRC to be implemented in the state. “Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC, it led to six deaths in Bengal,” she added.

Read | Have faith in me, will never ever allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata

Practice, don't preach, Modi at UN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the United Nations summit on climate change and said that India believes in practice than preaching. PM Modi hoped that India could be an inspiration to the world on the ban of single-use plastics.

Read | 'Time to practice and not to preach,' PM Modi at UN Climate Summit

Hizbul militansts arrested in Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Monday, arrested three alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militants and an overground worker in connection with the murder cases of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary leader in Kishtwar region.

Read | Kashmir: Three Hizbul militants arrested for murder of BJP, RSS leaders in Kishtwar

Congress wants Article 370 to be restored: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress, on Monday, pitched in for restoration of the state's special status along with the revival of Article 370 of the Constitution, terming it as the best tribute to the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

Read | Restore Jammu and Kashmir's spacial status, revive Article 370: State Congress

Tags: babul supriyo, jadavpur university, chinmayanand, ashok lavasa, income tax department
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


