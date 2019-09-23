Jharkhand man beaten to death by mob over suspicion of selling beef, 5 arrested

The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. (Representational Image)

Khunti: In another incident, a 34-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by villagers in Jharkhand on Sunday over suspicion of selling beef. The incident took place in Khunti district and two other men were also attacked. The police said that five people have been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, the police official said: “At around 10 am, the station in-charge of Karra police station was informed by some villagers that prohibited meat was being sold by some people whom the local villagers had caught and were thrashing them.”

The three men who were attacked were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi where one of them - Kelem Barla - died of his injuries.

The police are carrying out raids on the basis of a list of suspects. The police are questioning the suspects and have formed teams to catch other too.

In June 17, 2019, a 24-year-old man (Tabrez Ansari) in Jharkhand was beaten up with rods while tied to a pole for hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". He died from his injuries four days later on June 22 in a hospital.