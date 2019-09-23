Have faith in me, will never ever allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata

This comes barely five days after Mamata Banerjee went to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the people of Bengal to have faith in her and she will never allow NRC to be implemented in the state. “Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC, it led to six deaths in Bengal,” she added.

Criticizing BJP’s moves to implement the NRC in West Bengal she said, “Democracy exists in Bengal but it is under threat in several other parts of the country.”

Talking about the incident at Jadavpur University involving Union Minister Babul Supriyo, she said, “We have seen what they (ABVP, BJP) did at Jadavpur University, they want to wield power everywhere.”

“Will take part in a rally on Oct 18 against privatisation, shutting down of PSUs,” she also said, reacting to the move made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to merge some of the major PSU banks in the country.

This comes barely five days after Mamata Banerjee went to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

