Nation Crime 23 Sep 2019 Election Commissione ...
Nation, Crime

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife under I-T dept scanner

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2019, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 8:10 pm IST
She has been issued notice to explain certain details in her ITR with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies.
No comments were available from either the election commissioner or his wife. Ashok Lavasa was appointed election commissioner on January 23, 2018, after he retired as the Union Finance Secretary in the previous year. (Photo: File)
 No comments were available from either the election commissioner or his wife. Ashok Lavasa was appointed election commissioner on January 23, 2018, after he retired as the Union Finance Secretary in the previous year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife Novel Singhal Lavasa has come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said on Monday.

Lavasa's wife has been issued a notice by the department to explain certain details in her IT Returns (ITR) with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies, they said. The officials said after preliminary investigation, the tax department has asked her to provide more documents related to her personal finances.

 

The department is looking at the ITRs of Novel Singhal Lavasa to ascertain if her income has escaped assessment in the past or something has been concealed from tax authorities, they said. The probe into alleged tax evasion and holding of directorship in multiple firms against the former banker pertains to a time period between 2015-17, they said.

No comments were available from either the election commissioner or his wife. Ashok Lavasa was appointed election commissioner on January 23, 2018, after he retired as the Union Finance Secretary in the previous year.

His difference of opinion, with regard to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC), with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was reported during the recently-concluded general elections.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ashok lavasa, election commissioner, novel singhal lavasa, income tax department, itr
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Governor Malik called for continuing the current Civil-Police-Army collaboration and synergy in combating anti-terrorist activities. (Photo: ANI)

Northern Army Commander, Jammu and Kashmir Governor discuss security situation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

PM Narendra Modi at UN summit on Climate Change. (Photo: ANI)

'Time to practice and not to preach,' PM Modi at UN Climate Summit

The parading of the gangster’s aides on Sunday was seen as an attempt by the police to instil fear among criminals and make residents feel safe. (Photo: PTI)

13 men paraded semi-naked by Rajasthan cops for helping gangster flee from lock-up



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets rude with photographer at launch event; watch video

Salman Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ @beingsalmankhan)
 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
 

‘Am I invited, Mr Prime Minister?’ Trump on India’s first NBA game

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Maharashtra: Bodies of woman, 4 daughters found floating in Buldana well

According to locals the deceased had left home for their fields but did not return. (Photo: Representational)

Took intimate pics without consent: Rajasthan man held for blackmailing ex girlfriend

The woman said in her complaint that the man was in a relationship with her for the last few months. (Photo: Representational)

Jodhpur HC rejects Asaram Bapu's plea challenging life term in rape case

Dismissing the petition, a special bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur, said the trial court had already established that the girl was below 18 years age at the time of the crime. (Photo: File)

7-yr-old girl gangraped in Maharashtra; 3 arrested

On September 19, when the girl came out of her school, they took her to an abandoned building nearby and allegedly raped her. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka man beheaded for trying to steal sheep

When the accused saw Chaman entering farm at midnight, irked Arjunnappa thrashed and beheaded him. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham