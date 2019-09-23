Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi visit P Chidambaram in Tihar jail

Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday visited Delhi’s Tihar jail to meet former Union minister P Chidambaram, who has been lodged there since September 5 in connection with INX Media case.

Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. His son Karti Chidambaram has also been accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

The former union minister has kept his Twitter timeline active from jail, targeting the government on various subjects including the economy.

