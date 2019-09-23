Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2019 'Time to practi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Time to practice and not to preach,' PM Modi at UN Climate Summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2019, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 9:15 pm IST
PM Modi hoped that India could be an inspiration to the world on the ban of single-use plastics.
PM Narendra Modi at UN summit on Climate Change. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Narendra Modi at UN summit on Climate Change. (Photo: ANI)

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the United Nations summit on climate change and said that India believes in practicing than preaching.

PM Modi hoped that India could be an inspiration to the world on the ban of single-use plastics.

 

He further said that time for talking was over and the world needs to act now.

PM Modi said, "On this year's India's Independence Day, we called for a mass movement to have freedom from single-use plastic. I hope that this will raise awareness against the usage of single-use plastic, at a global level."

Acting on the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees celsius, he said that India has a capacity of 4GW and the country has set a target of adding 100 GW of solar power by 2022.

Talking about protecting natural resources, PM Modi said, "We have provided clean cooking gas connections to millions of families. We have started 'Jal Jeevan' mission for water resource development, water conservation and rainwater harvesting."

The Climate Action Summit will see leaders make national statements, followed by statements of coalitions and national statements again.

...
Tags: narendra modi, united nations
Location: United States, New York


Latest From Nation

Governor Malik called for continuing the current Civil-Police-Army collaboration and synergy in combating anti-terrorist activities. (Photo: ANI)

Northern Army Commander, Jammu and Kashmir Governor discuss security situation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The parading of the gangster’s aides on Sunday was seen as an attempt by the police to instil fear among criminals and make residents feel safe. (Photo: PTI)

13 men paraded semi-naked by Rajasthan cops for helping gangster flee from lock-up

Photo: Representational image

Restore Jammu and Kashmir's spacial status, revive Article 370: State Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets rude with photographer at launch event; watch video

Salman Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ @beingsalmankhan)
 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
 

‘Am I invited, Mr Prime Minister?’ Trump on India’s first NBA game

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Bar Council writes to CJI as NLSIU students boycott exams in Bengaluru

The student body has questioned the functioning of the executive council (EC) and accused the Registrar of deliberately halting the process of a new Vice-Chancellor. (Photo: ANI)

India, Bangladesh to enhance maritime ties

The two navies, this year will hold their second patrol and first bilateral naval exercise. Bangladesh, which is currently the vice chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is slated to chair it in 2021. (Photo: Twitter | @indiannavy)

Mumbai woman beaten up for attempting to kidnap girl child, arrested

The woman has been booked under relevant sections of law. (Photo: Representational)

Gujarat: Man wanted in 'jihadi conspiracy' case held after 16 yrs

Total 64 people, including Shaikh, have so far been arrested in the case, while 35 are still at large. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham