Paper to digital: ‘Mobile app will be used in Census 2021,’ says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 23, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
India's last census was carried out in 2011 when the country's population stood at 121 crore.
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that mobile app will be used in Census 2021. He also said that it would be a transformation from paper census to digital census.

Shah also mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts.

 

India's last census was carried out in 2011 when the country's population stood at 121 crore.

In March 2019, the government had announced that the next census will be done with March 1, 2021 as the reference date.

 

Tags: amit shah, census 2021
Location: India, Delhi


