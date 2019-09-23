Nation Politics 23 Sep 2019 JU student who pulle ...
JU student who pulled Babul Supriyo’s hair says doesn’t regret act, would do again

Published Sep 23, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
Ballav said that he isn’t scared of facing consequences of his actions but he also seemed to be apprehensive that he may be targeted.
Recently a video of Ballav's mother making a fervent plea to the central minister to not destroy her son's career went viral on the internet. Even Babul Supriyo himself tweeted it and asked the mother to not worry as he would not act against her son. (Photo: Twitter | SuPriyoBabul)
Kolkata: A student of Jadavpur University, Debanjan Ballav, who shot to fame after a picture of him pulling Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s hair went viral, he said that he doesn’t regret his act of protest.

Speaking to India Today, the second year Jadavpur University student has said it was an "act of resistance against fascism" and he does not repent pulling Babul Supriyo by his hair and beating him.

 

Ballav, who is an United Student Democratic Front (USDF) activist, even went on to add that he would repeat his act again in future if he gets a chance.

Ballav said that he isn’t scared of facing the consequences of his actions but he also seemed to be apprehensive that he may be targeted.

Recently a video of Ballav's mother making a fervent plea to the central minister to not destroy her son's career went viral on the internet. Even Babul Supriyo himself tweeted it and asked the mother to not worry as he would not act against her son.

 

 

In his tweet, Supriyo asserted that he has not lodged any complaint against the student nor did he let anyone else do so.

Talking about the video clip that went viral of his pulling Supriyo’s hair, Ballav said that the video was clip was shot by ABVP activists who obtained help from BJP IT cell and use it as a part of their propaganda.

Last Thursday Babul Supriyo was faced with stiff protests by students of Jadavpur University when he went there to attend an ABVP event. He was shown black flags and was asked to leave the campus. The tussle between Babul Supriyo and Jadavpur student turned violent and went out of control when ABVP activists vandalised JU premises following the heckling of the BJP minister.

Babul Supriyo was allegedly harassed by the students who were protesting against him and was later escorted out of the university by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who is also the JU Chancellor.

 

...
Tags: jadavpur university, babul supriyo, abvp, protest, usdf
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


