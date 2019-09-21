News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly polls: Maharashtra and Haryana will go to polls on October 21, the Election Commission of India said on Saturday. The results will be out on October 24.

New spokesperson: The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said. Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist.

Gaganyaan next: After hopes of re-establishing contact with Chandrayaan-2's lander faded on Friday, 'Gaganyaan' is the next project on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) priority list.

NRC in WB: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday assured the people that NRC will not be allowed in the state and the BJP would have to get past her if the saffron party wants to touch them.

Mufti's daughter to PM: Average Kashmiri views India as "occupational force", Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said here on Friday.

Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump attending the mega "Howdy Modi" event together in Houston is a "win-win" situation not only for both the leaders, but also for their countries, the head of a US-based India centric corporate advocacy group has said.

TMC on ABVP vandalism: The Trinamool Congress on Friday stuck to its stand that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to the Jadavpur University campus during the agitation there on Thursday was unfortunate and the chancellor must give justice to the vice-chancellor, professors and Trinamool Congress students who were assaulted.

Climate change protest: Young people afraid for their futures protested around the globe Friday to implore leaders to tackle climate change, turning out by the hundreds of thousands to insist that the warming world can’t wait any longer.

Madras HC Chief Justice quits: The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification.

PM Modi on India-US relationship: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left on a week-long visit to the United States has expressed confidence that his visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader. He also said that US President Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone.

Karnataka HC receives bomb threat: An FIR has been registered in connection with a bomb threat letter to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court by a person who claimed himself belonging to "International Khalistan Support Group".

TDP senior leader passes away: Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Siva Prasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. He was 68.

Iran warns countries against attacks: The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield".

Naidu's home under threat: Andhra Pradesh officials on Saturday served another demolition notice to the owner of the house in which former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu resides here. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has asked Lingamaneni Ramesh to remove the unauthorised construction within seven days, failing which APCRDA will remove the same.

Singhvi to Shivakumar's rescue: The counsel appearing for Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case on Saturday told a Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is "desperate" to keep the latter in jail.

Babul shows a kind face: BJP’s Union Minister from West Bengal Babul Supriyo, who was recently heckled by students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata assured that he will take no actions against the student from the protest so as to not distress the mother of that student who is suffering from cancer.

Tejashwi challenges Bihar CM: Fight the upcoming Assembly elections alone if he has so much belief in himself, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav told Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday. "He said that he will see those people who are against him after the elections. Why can't he face them before the polls? If you (Nitish Kumar) have so much belief in yourself, then go, stand-alone and fight for the elections," Tejashwi told

Andhra CM conducts aerial survey of flood affected district: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected parts of the district on Saturday. Reddy flew over the inundated areas of Nandyal and Mahanandi town among other locations in the district and later held a review meeting.

DMK,Cong seat sharing on byelection: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress will contest one seat each in Tamil Nadu in the coming Assembly bye-elections while Congress will contest the lone seat in Puducherry bye-poll.

Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP for not allowing farmers to raise their demand: Amid farmers blocking various entry points to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh side since early hours, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked the BJP why are they preventing peasants from coming to Delhi to raise their demands.

