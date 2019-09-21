Nation Politics 21 Sep 2019 Congress appoints Su ...
Nation, Politics

Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 4:19 pm IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee.
She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.(Photo: ANI)
 She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.(Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said. Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist.

 

She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan. She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.

...
Tags: congress, sonia gandhi, shrinate, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

As the tractor driver tried to speed away, locals alerted people in the villages ahead on the route that the tractor was carrying a stolen child and child-lifters, he said. (Photo: Representational)

1 stabbed to death in clashes at UP village over child-lifting rumours

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP's states CM on economic slowdown

The decades-long growth of the Sangh and its growing influence can be assumed from the fact that the top constitutional posts in the country, including of the Prime Minister, is held by an RSS swayamsewak. (Photo: File)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with foreign media on Sept 24 in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
 

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

Video posted on social media shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with foreign media on Sept 24 in Delhi

The decades-long growth of the Sangh and its growing influence can be assumed from the fact that the top constitutional posts in the country, including of the Prime Minister, is held by an RSS swayamsewak. (Photo: File)

TDP senior leader Siva Prasad passes away in Chennai

(Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Cong might face tough time from rebels in by-elections in K'taka

The leaders were disqualified by the Speaker, stating that they have ‘incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023.’ (Photo: ANI)

RSS chief to interact with foreign media on Sept 24 in Delhi

Founded in Nagpur on September 27 in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society and ensuring the protection of Hindu Dharma. (Photo: ANI)

Crores will be saved with reverse tendering of projects bidded under TDP: AP minister

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar said on Saturday that thousands of crores of public money would be saved through the reverse tendering process of the projects bidded under TDP government. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham