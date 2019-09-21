Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 Bomb threat letter t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bomb threat letter to Registrar General of Karnataka HC, police registers FIR

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
The accused mentioned in the threat letter that he will blast bombs in Karnataka High Court on September 30.
An FIR has been registered in connection with a bomb threat letter to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court by a person who claimed himself belonging to "International Khalistan Support Group". (Photo: File)
 An FIR has been registered in connection with a bomb threat letter to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court by a person who claimed himself belonging to "International Khalistan Support Group". (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered in connection with a bomb threat letter to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court by a person who claimed himself belonging to "International Khalistan Support Group".

The accused identified himself as Hardarshan Singh Nagpal and the FIR was registered at Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru on September 18.

 

The accused mentioned in the threat letter that he will blast bombs in Karnataka High Court on September 30.

The demand of Khalistan, a Pakistan-backed movement seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs in India, was completely squashed by the Indian security forces in the 1990s. Hundreds of innocent people had lost their lives due to militancy. It however still has its supporters in India and abroad.

Further investigation is underway.

...
Tags: karnataka high court, bomb, threat, letter, registrar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited Criminal Investigation Department (CID) situated in Bhabani Bhaban area to enquire if the organisation is in contact with Rajeev Kumar. (Photo: File)

CBI visits CID headquarters to enquire about Kolkata ex-cop Rajeev Kumar

The counsel appearing for Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case on Saturday told a Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is

'Desperate' to keep Shivakumar in jail: Congress attacks ED in court

Babul Supriyo on Thursday was caught on camera being manhandled by the protesting students. There were visuals of a particular student pulling him by his hair. (Photo: ANI)

‘Won’t harm him’: Babul Supriyo to ailing mother of student who manhandled him

According to the residents of the slum area, three of the deaths occurred on Thursday itself while others succumbed on Friday. (Photo: Representational)

Grief in Uttarakhand slum after hooch tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso specifications, variant details leaked ahead of launch

A leaked document has revealed various specifications of the S-Presso.
 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kathua case: Two overground workers of JeM module held in south Kashmir

The officer said more arrests are likely to take place in the case. (Photo: Representational)

Despite setback with Chandrayaan-2, ISRO optimistic about man mission

'Regarding the lander, we have not been able to establish communication. Our next priority is Gaganyaan mission,' ISRO chief K Sivan. (Photo: ANI)

NIA conducts 2 raids in TN in connection with ISIS module case

(Photo: File)

'Why is Sitharaman in such a giving mood?' Owaisi asks after corporate tax cuts

“In an economic crisis with mass unemployment, who should get relief from burdensome taxes & service fees?” Owaisi asked. “Should it be big business or YOU? Who’s more in need of “relief”: industrialists or working people?” (Photo: File | ANI)

Dengue cases spiked this month at govt hospital in Hyderabad

The number of dengue cases has spiked this month as compared to last month at the Government Fever Hospital here. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham