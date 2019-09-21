DMK to contest in Vikravandi, Congress in Nanguneri and Puducherry

This was agreed to at a meeting between DMK President M K Stalin and state Congress President K S Alagiri shortly after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the bye elections. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress will contest one seat each in Tamil Nadu in the coming Assembly bye-elections while Congress will contest the lone seat in Puducherry bye-poll.

This was agreed to at a meeting between DMK President M K Stalin and state Congress President K S Alagiri shortly after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the bye elections.

"The Election Commission (EC) has announced the dates of the bye-elections. Congress party leader K S Alagiri and senior leaders met me and we discussed the seat-sharing formula," Stalin told the media persons.

In TN, DMK will fight bye-the election in Vikravandi constituency while Congress will contest in Nanguneri constituency. In Puducherry, Congress will contest the bye-election from Kamaraj nagar seat.

Replying to questions, Stalin said the party would invite applications from interested candidates for the Vikravandi constituency and shortly thereafter it would name the npoominee.

Both the parties had won the three seats from these constituencies respectively in the last elections.

Bye elections for three constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held on October 21.

