New Delhi: The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday.

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon.

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana Assembly expires on November 2.

