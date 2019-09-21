Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ...
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood affected Kurnool district

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
Reddy flew over the inundated areas of Nandyal and Mahanandi town among other locations in the district and later held a review meeting.
Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river. (Photo: ANI)

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected parts of the district on Saturday.

Reddy flew over the inundated areas of Nandyal and Mahanandi town among other locations in the district and later held a review meeting.

 

The review meeting was held at the municipal office in Nandyal where the Chief Minister took stock of the rescue and rehabilitation work for the flood victims.

Earlier on September 17, the Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river.

The floodwaters entered the temple premises when the river Kundu started overflowing owing to a continuous downpour. It has been raining relentlessly since September 16.

 

...
