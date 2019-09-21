World Middle East 21 Sep 2019 Any country that att ...
Any country that attacks us will turn into ‘main battlefield’: Iran

AFP
Published Sep 21, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Salami was speaking at Tehran's Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum during the unveiling of an exhibition.
The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield". (Photo: File)
 The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield". (Photo: File)

Tehran: The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield".

"Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead," Guards commander Hossein Salami told a news conference in Tehran.

 

"We will never allow any war to encroach upon Iran's territory. We hope that they don't make a strategic mistake" as they have before," Salami said, before listing past US military "adventures" against Iran.

Salami was speaking at Tehran's Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory.

 

