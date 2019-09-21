Nation Politics 21 Sep 2019 Have confidence in y ...
Have confidence in yourself, fight elections alone: Tejashwi challenges Nitish Kumar

Published Sep 21, 2019, 6:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 6:40 pm IST
His comments came after Nitish Kumar on Friday said there is 'no discord' in the BJP- JDU alliance.
 'I am targetted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy;' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Fight the upcoming Assembly elections alone if he has so much belief in himself, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav told Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

"He said that he will see those people who are against him after the elections. Why can't he face them before the polls? If you (Nitish Kumar) have so much belief in yourself, then go, stand-alone and fight for the elections," Tejashwi told ANI.

 

Accusing Nitish Kumar of talking gibberish, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said: "the Chief Minister has stooped down to such language and he has been ruling Bihar by using the politics of collision and discord."

His comments came after Nitish Kumar on Friday said there is "no discord" in the BJP- JDU alliance, slamming rumours about friction between the two parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar next year.

"I am targetted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy. But I work for making people of Bihar happy," the chief minister said while addressing JD-U party leaders in Patna.

"There is no discord in our alliance. Those who are trying to create problems will see their fate after the elections," he said.

Kumar further said, "We have been working for the past 25 years and have remained active. No one from our party works for publicity."

 

