News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jun 20, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Rahul Gandhi on new Congress chief: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made it clear he would stick to his decision of stepping down from the post and would not be involved in the selection process of the new party chief.

 

Mamata calls meeting after clashes kill 2: A 17-year-old boy was shot dead and three were injured in West Bengal's violence-hit Bhatpara, just north of Kolkata, in North 24 Parganas district in clashes between unidentified people on Thursday morning. Later, Mamata Banerjee called the state police chief, the Chief Secretary and other top officials to hold an emergency meeting.

India cautions against hasty US-Taliban deal: As a new round of negotiations between the US and the Taliban is to start in Qatar, India has cautioned against a hasty deal with the terror group that is dictated by a Washington timeline rather than the best interests of Afghanistan. He also cautioned that terrorist organisations cannot be allowed to negotiate from a position of strength that is guaranteed to them by the sanctuaries given to them by Pakistan.

T Raja Singh hurt in clash: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday said that he was attacked by the police when he and his supporters were erecting a 25-feet statue of Avanti Bai Lodh, the former queen of Madhya Pradesh’s Ramgarh.

AN-32 aircraft rescue operation: Six bodies and seven mortal remains have been recovered from the site where the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was crashed on June 3. On Wednesday, the IAF, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation at the crash site.

India under threat?: Intelligence reports have warned that India and Sri Lanka are likely to be under threat with terror group ISIS in wake of losses across Syria and Iraq.

Ram Nath Kovind's joint address: Kovind said that the work is underway on a large scale to develop the 112 ‘aspiration districts’ of the country.

Om Birla's rule in Lok Sabha: Newly-elected Lok Sabha Om Birla on Wednesday said that he would not allow a repeat of the shouting of religious slogans or heckling in the House, as witnessed during the swearing-in of some opposition MPs on Tuesday.

Medical negligence in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another after reports of negligence in attending to an infant at a government hospital in Bareilly surfaced, officials said here.

India-Pakistan ties: India on Thursday rejected claims of having responded to Islamabad's call for dialogue and clarified that New Delhi seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan.

Xi Jinping meets Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang on Thursday on a historic visit to burnish an uneasy alliance, with the two men each facing challenges of their own with US President Donald Trump.

Turkish President warns killers of Jamal Khashoggi: Shortly upon the release of a UN report regarding Jamal Khashoggi's killing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that late journalist's killers "will pay the price."

Hong Kong student groups threatens to protest again: Hong Kong student groups were preparing to mobilise support for another major demonstration, a union leader said, as a Thursday deadline approached for the pro-Beijing government to respond to demands of protesters who have shaken the city with massive rallies.

New York Times over treason row: The publisher of the New York Times hit back Thursday at accusations of treason by Donald Trump, saying it "crosses a dangerous line in the president's campaign against a free and independent press." Writing in the Wall Street Journal and not his own newspaper, Arthur Sulzberger warned there was "no more serious charge a commander in chief can make against an independent news organization".

US on Iran's 'shot down drone' claim: The US military did not fly over Iranian airspace on Wednesday, the US military said, after a news website run by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said a US drone was shot down over the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

China's former Interpol chief pleaded guilty: Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty at a trial in China on Thursday to accepting USD 2.1 million in bribes - a remarkable fall from grace for the former vice minister of public security. The Tianjin No 1 Intermediate Court said Meng "showed repentance" during the hearing, which was the culmination of a dramatic case that shook the international police organisation and put a spotlight on China's opaque judicial system.

US-China ugly fight in Djibouti: The United States military on Thursday claimed that China had harassed troops posted at the US military base in Africa's Djibouti and had also tried to sneak into the US facility. However, Beijing has strongly denied the allegations. China said it was the United States who misbehaved.

