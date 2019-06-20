Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 20 Jun 2019 1 dead, 3 injured in ...
Nation, Crime

1 dead, 3 injured in WB violence in Bhatpara; Mamata orders urgent meeting

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
Crude bombs hurled, several rounds of bullets fired in the air by members of two warring groups near a newly constructed police station.
A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. (Photo: ANI)
 A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata:  A 17-year-old boy was shot dead and three were injured in West Bengal's violence-hit Bhatpara, just north of Kolkata, in North 24 Parganas district in clashes between unidentified people on Thursday morning. Later, Mamata Banerjee called the state police chief, the Chief Secretary and other top officials to hold an emergency meeting.

According to reports, crude bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday.

 

The teenager, Rambabu Shaw, was a pani puri seller. The three injured are critical and have been admitted in hospital.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency.

This is the latest in a series of clashes in Bhatpara since the nation election, during which massive clashes and violence were seen in the state. The clashes have often been on communal lines.

...
Tags: bhatpara, west bengal, clashes, shot dead, police
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, father of Binoy Kodiyeri. (Photo: twitter)

Kerala left leader's son served notice by Mumbai Police in rape case

West Zone deputy commissioner of police AR Srinivas, however, denied the allegations of the MLA. (Photo: T Raja Singh | Twitter)

BJP MLA hurt in clash with cops in Hyd; police say injuries ‘self inflicted’

BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre. (Photo: ANI)

Political protests over dead worker in Bengal, both BJP, TMC claim he was theirs

Asked whether it was going to be tough for him to run the Lok Sabha amid religious chants, Om Birla said, ‘There is no challenge’. (Photo: ANI)

Who said you can't say 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'? asks Om Birla



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer. (Photo: AP)
 

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

A still from the trailer of Bigg Boss Tamil.
 

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

The study does not include the huge adjoining ranges of high-mountain Asia such as the Pamir, Hindu Kush or Tian Shan, but other studies suggest similar melting is underway there as well. (Photo: AP)
 

Here is the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind addresses in Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddy', Mahika Sharma teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

Mahika Sharma and Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Meditation integral part of Yoga': PM tweets 2 videos before International Yoga Day

The step-by-step video on yoga meditation poses elaborates why meditation is important, how proper breathing techniques and yoga asanas help in improving concentration to meditate for longer duration. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Telangana: One arrested with 100 kg cannabis

The accused had bought the seized cannabis from a person named Chennaiah based in Andhra Pradesh and was on his way to hand it over to another person named Pradeep in Hyderabad for selling to customers, the senior police officer added. (Photo: ANI)

9 men rape three Delhi sex workers at Noida farmhouse, 7 held

The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in a Swift Dzire, an Ola cab, approached them around 11.30 pm, the police said quoting the complaint. (Representational Image)

Minor raped at her residence inside Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The girl, daughter of another Army employee, was home alone when the accused raped her. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Chinese national shows fake air ticket, arrested

The man identified as Khalil Chiu( 28) of China, allegedly presented a fake ticket to fool the CISF personnel and entered the enter the high-security airport premises to send off his friend to Hong Kong.

Hyderabad: Old man threatens to kill minor girl

According to LB Nagar police, the girl (11), daughter of auto driver Md Asad was studying Class VI at a private school near her home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham