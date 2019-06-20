Cricket World Cup 2019

4 TDP MPs submit letter in Parliament to merge party with BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 20, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 6:18 pm IST
TDP MPs submit letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for merging TDP Legislature Party with BJP.
This comes as a blow to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI)
 This comes as a blow to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao, today passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with BJP on Thursday.

 

 

 

These four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs submit letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for merging TDP Legislature Party with the BJP.

 

 

