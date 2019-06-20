25 dead, 35 injured as bus falls in drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh

The private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said. (Photo: ANI)

Shimla: At least 25 people were killed and 35 others severely injured when a bus fell into a deep drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The bus was on its way to Gada Gushaini, she said, adding that a rescue operation is on.