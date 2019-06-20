Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 20 Jun 2019 Truck driver shot de ...
Nation, Crime

Truck driver shot dead over Rs 20 in UP

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
‘There was an argument over Rs 20 and the angry security guards fired at Arun Kumar,’ the SHO Rakesh Kumar Pandey said.
The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari'. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari'. (Photo: Representational | File)

Banda: A truck driver was shot dead by security guards of a sand mine in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday for allegedly paying Rs 30 as 'rangdaari' (extortion) to them instead of Rs 50, a police official said.

Station house officer, Sisolar, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, said the incident took place around 4 am. The security guards at Bhulsi sand mine got into an argument with the truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), after he paid Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as 'rangdaari', he said.

 

"There was an argument over Rs 20 and the angry security guards fired at Arun Kumar," the SHO said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, a case has been registered against four persons, including the mine owner, Pandey said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem and investigation in the case is underway, he said.

...
Tags: extortion, shot down, uttar pradesh, hamirpur district
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Banda


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Arun K Shaha was the former joint managing director of IL&FS Financial Services, while K Ramchand was the former managing director. (Photo: ANI)

IL&FS Row: Court sends two former executives to ED custody till June 25

Terming it as 'unfortunate', Union Minister Giriraj Singh called Gandhi a 'non-serious' leader. (Photo: File)

Union ministers criticise Rahul Gandhi for using phone during prez speech

The 49-year-old Nigeria-returned businessman, Sajan Parayil, who had spent about Rs 16 crore for the auditorium, had hanged himself at his home. (Photo: Representational)

4 municipal officials suspended over NRI businessman's death in Kerala

Further, the report says 56 percent women believe that incidents of sexual harassment at the workplaces have increased over the years. (Photo: Representational)

50 pc women feel employers not following right sexual harassment procedures: Survey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
 

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

The strip of land starts from the curb where two mailboxes have been installed and go under the wall separating the garages. (Photo: Representational)
 

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

A still from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
 

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka man kills infant daughter on advice of astrologer as he wanted boy

Police have exhumed the girl's body and have started a further investigation into the matter. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: Couple attacked by relative, woman dies

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. (Photo: File)

NIA court rejects Pragya’s request for permanent exemption from appearing in court

The court had on June 3 directed Thakur and all other accused in the case to appear before it once a week. (Photo: ANI)

Political clashes kill 2 in Bengal, Mamata calls urgent meeting

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: One arrested with 100 kg cannabis

The accused had bought the seized cannabis from a person named Chennaiah based in Andhra Pradesh and was on his way to hand it over to another person named Pradeep in Hyderabad for selling to customers, the senior police officer added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham