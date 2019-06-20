Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 20 Jun 2019 'One Nation, On ...
Nation, Politics

'One Nation, One Election' will create confusion among voters: Deve Gowda

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
‘I have my own apprehensions about it. I feel we are not so advanced,’ he said.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting in New Delhi to build a consensus on the idea. (Photo: ANI)
 This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting in New Delhi to build a consensus on the idea. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said, "’One Nation, One Election’, holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies -- would create confusion among the voters.

"I have my own apprehensions about it. I feel we are not so advanced," he told reporters in Bengaluru, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting in New Delhi to build a consensus on the idea.

 

It was announced after the meeting that a committee for giving "time-bound" suggestions on "One Nation, One Election" would be set up by the prime minister. Deve Gowda said, "There are some people who welcomed it and some who did not. Let us be honest. The only thing is, there is one polling booth here and another polling booth for the Assembly polls that side. There will be confusion. That is the one disadvantage where I am little bit perturbed."

He said there would be somebody to guide the voters, which the Election Commission (EC) alone could do and not the political agents as they were not permitted. Deve Gowda said when elections were held using paper ballots, officials gave separate paper slips to the voters if polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies took place simultaneously.

“The process used to clear the doubts among the voters,” he added. “However, now that elections take place using electronic voting machines (EVMs), there will be a problem if simultaneous polls are held,” Deve Gowda, whose party is in the ruling alliance with the Congress in Karnataka, said.

...
Tags: deve gowda, pm modi, ’one nation, one election’, election commission, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Arun K Shaha was the former joint managing director of IL&FS Financial Services, while K Ramchand was the former managing director. (Photo: ANI)

IL&FS Row: Court sends two former executives to ED custody till June 25

Terming it as 'unfortunate', Union Minister Giriraj Singh called Gandhi a 'non-serious' leader. (Photo: File)

Union ministers criticise Rahul Gandhi for using phone during prez speech

The 49-year-old Nigeria-returned businessman, Sajan Parayil, who had spent about Rs 16 crore for the auditorium, had hanged himself at his home. (Photo: Representational)

4 municipal officials suspended over NRI businessman's death in Kerala

Further, the report says 56 percent women believe that incidents of sexual harassment at the workplaces have increased over the years. (Photo: Representational)

50 pc women feel employers not following right sexual harassment procedures: Survey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
 

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

The strip of land starts from the curb where two mailboxes have been installed and go under the wall separating the garages. (Photo: Representational)
 

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

A still from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
 

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NRC will be implemented on prioroty basis in areas affected by infiltration: Prez

The draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications. The final list of the NRC will be published on July 31, 2019. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Siddaramaiah never tolerated any big and good leaders: JDS's AH Vishwanath

Not just me, the entire state is unhappy with the functioning of the government. They are misusing Muslims, who voted in large numbers and got them more than 70 seats,' said Vishwanath. (Photo: File)

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo to visit India on June 25

On June 15, India imposed retaliatory tariffs on American goods, less than two weeks after Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers. (Photo: File)

4 TDP MPs submit letter in Parliament to merge party with BJP

This comes as a blow to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Assembly session from June 28

This will be the first session of the State Assembly after Lok Sabha elections and by-polls to 22 Assembly constituencies were held. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham