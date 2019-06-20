Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2019 6 bodies, seven mort ...
Nation, Current Affairs

6 bodies, seven mortal remains recovered from IAF AN-32 crash site

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 20, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 11:31 am IST
On Wednesday, the IAF, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation at the crash site.
The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: File)
 The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Six bodies and seven mortal remains have been recovered from the site where the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was crashed on June 3.

On Wednesday, the IAF, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation at the crash site.

 

Read: IAF, others begin massive op to reach AN-32 crash site in Arunachal

On Tuesday afternoon, the wreckage was spotted when the joint teams of IAF, Army and civil administration carried out aerial survey.

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district.

Also Read: Wreckage of missing IAF AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

The blackbox of the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 personnel on board has suffered damage and an investigation by the Air Force to find out the actual cause of the crash may take more time.

"The blackbox was recovered and brought out of the crash site almost three days ago. It has been damaged in the crash and we are analysing whether the data from it can be retrieved by the HAL or it will have to be sent to some other agency," defence sources told ANI.

Read more: Blackbox of crashed IAF AN-32 damaged, data retrieval may get delayed

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam but lost contact with ground staff before its scheduled landing in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka airfield.

The aircraft had gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

...
Tags: iaf, an-32
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The first quake struck at around 7:47 am with the depth of 10 km, while the second struck at 8:27 am. (Representational Image)

2 earthquakes hit Maharashtra's Satara district

He also congratulated Om Birla on his election as the speaker of the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Clear mandate in 2019 LS polls,' says Kovind in joint Parliament address

Nusrat wore a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil’s beau also wore a dress from Sabaysachi's stable. (Photo: Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ties knot in Turkey, tweets photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: ANI)

'Elder brother': Fadnavis refers to Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena's foundation day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'GoT' director opens up about controversial Daenerys Targaryen scene

A still from 'Game of Thrones.'
 

First American designer receives honorary knighthood

Ralph Lauren celebrates 50 years in fashion. (Photo: AP)
 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Clear mandate in 2019 LS polls,' says Kovind in joint Parliament address

He also congratulated Om Birla on his election as the speaker of the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Won't allow religious slogans or heckling in the House,' says Om Birla

Birla, a two-term MP from Kota in Rajasthan, was a surprise pick for the speaker’s post by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. (Photo: PTI)

4-day-old dies due to negligence in Bareilly, doctor suspended

Talking to the media, the girl's mother Sushma also alleged that she was made to wander for over three hours at the hospital before the girl died. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. (Photo: File)

Our lakes are dying, city sinking with them

The Water Quality Index’s data for April, released by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), only serves to confirm this. Shining examples of lake rejuvenation – Madiwala and Jakkur, confirmed to Class D, while Puttenahalli lake in JP Nagar falls under Class E.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham