Wreckage of missing IAF AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 11, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Parts of missing IAF aircraft AN-32 that went missing after taking off from Jorhat has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal.
AN-32 with 13 people onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3. (Photo: AFP)
 AN-32 with 13 people onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Wreckage of missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft that went missing after taking off from Jorhat airways on June 3 has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

It was found by found by Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

 

Details are still being verified.

AN-32 with 13 people onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3.

The location of the parts of aircraft, believed to be that of missing AN-32, is 15-20 kilometers north of the flight path of the AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper teams were involved in this mission.

