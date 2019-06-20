Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jun 2019 BJP MLA hurt in clas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MLA hurt in clash with cops in Hyd; police say injuries ‘self inflicted’

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Singh said he was brutally assaulted by police for installing statue of a freedom fighter, who had fought for the nation.
West Zone deputy commissioner of police AR Srinivas, however, denied the allegations of the MLA. (Photo: T Raja Singh | Twitter)
  West Zone deputy commissioner of police AR Srinivas, however, denied the allegations of the MLA. (Photo: T Raja Singh | Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday said that he was attacked by the police when he and his supporters were erecting a 25-feet statue of Avanti Bai Lodh, the former queen of Madhya Pradesh’s Ramgarh reported ANI. He said he was brutally assaulted by the police for installing the statue of a freedom fighter, who had fought for the nation.

“This is highly atrocious. We shall complain to the director general of police,” Singh added.

 

He was treated at Osmania General Hospital later.

West Zone deputy commissioner of police AR Srinivas, however, denied the allegations of the MLA. The police said that Singh along with his followers tried to install the statue without any permission and it was a violation of the law.

“The MLA hit himself with a stone on his head and caused a self-inflicted injury on his head,” he said, adding that all steps were being taken to maintain law and order.

Inspector Chand Basha said: “There is already a six-feet statue of Rani Avanti Bai installed several years ago but Singh and his followers want to replace it with a bigger statue, which only caused traffic congestion in the narrow lane.”

However, the MLA and his followers were adamant on installing the statue and started shouting slogans which resulted in a clash between the police and the BJP workers. The protesters pelted stones at the police and the force resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

...
Tags: bjp, t raja singh, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, father of Binoy Kodiyeri. (Photo: twitter)

Kerala left leader's son served notice by Mumbai Police in rape case

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, 3 injured in WB violence in Bhatpara; Mamata orders urgent meeting

BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre. (Photo: ANI)

Political protests over dead worker in Bengal, both BJP, TMC claim he was theirs

Asked whether it was going to be tough for him to run the Lok Sabha amid religious chants, Om Birla said, ‘There is no challenge’. (Photo: ANI)

Who said you can't say 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'? asks Om Birla



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK man becomes first convicted in Britain of making 3D-printer gun

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer. (Photo: AP)
 

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in trouble; petition filed in Madras High Court

A still from the trailer of Bigg Boss Tamil.
 

Himalayan glaciers melting doubled since 2000: Study

The study does not include the huge adjoining ranges of high-mountain Asia such as the Pamir, Hindu Kush or Tian Shan, but other studies suggest similar melting is underway there as well. (Photo: AP)
 

Here is the full text of President Ram Nath Kovind addresses in Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

After calling Virat, Rohit 'naughty daddy', Mahika Sharma teases Pak captain Sarfaraz

Mahika Sharma and Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Meditation integral part of Yoga': PM tweets 2 videos before International Yoga Day

The step-by-step video on yoga meditation poses elaborates why meditation is important, how proper breathing techniques and yoga asanas help in improving concentration to meditate for longer duration. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Political protests over dead worker in Bengal, both BJP, TMC claim he was theirs

BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest, on Wednesday, against the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man, who is now being claimed by both parties as their cadre. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra govt to ask BMC to ensure equitable water supply: Yogesh Sagar

To another question, he said people living on forest land in Mumbai for years were not getting adequate drinking water supply, but the government will soon ensure it for them. (Photo: File)

Odisha government formulating new Health Policy and Vision 2025

Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-days action plan for ensuring quality health service to all. (Photo: File)

Ex-IPS Sanjiv Bhatt imprisoned for life in 1990 custodial death case

The Jamnagar Sessions Court charged Bhatt under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with punishment for murder. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai-Delhi train trip to take just 10 hours within 4 years

This is hoped to be achieved by infusing nearly Rs 14,000 crore into the railways to improve infrastructure, including replacement of tracks, upgrade of signals systems, bridges strengthened, level crossings eliminated and other technical enhancements on the routes over the next four years. (Photo: Representative | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham