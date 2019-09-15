News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Mamata Banerjee hits out at Modi government: Taking an aim at the Central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said there was a state of "super emergency" in the country and called upon people to do everything it takes to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution.

Read | 'Super emergency in country,' says Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt

Saudi's Aramco oil plants fire: Saudi Arabia's return to its full oil supply capacity after Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil plants could take "weeks not days", a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Read | Saudi may take weeks to resume full oil supply after attacks: report

Sharad Pawar praises Pakistan: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised Pakistan saying that he received a very warm welcome on his visit to the neighbouring country and added that people are happy in the Islamic nation as against the common belief in India.

Read | 'People in Pakistan are happy,' says Sharad Pawar

Traffic cops in Hyderabad awards people for traffic violation: After a lot of hue and cry over the imposition of heavy fines for violation of traffic rules under Motor Vehicles Act (Amended), Rachakonda police commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad has taken an innovative method to make the motorists follow the rules.

Read | Hyderabad traffic cops award violators with helmets instead of challans

Imran Khan's latest attacks to India: Pakistan could lose in a conventional war with India which could then be consequential in view that the two neighbouring countries are nuclear-armed, country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

Read | Pak could lose conventional war with India: Imran Khan

Iran refutes US' claim over Saudi attacks: Iran on Sunday dismissed as "meaningless" US accusations it was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, suggesting Washington was seeking a pretext to retaliate against the Islamic republic.

Read | 'Fruitless and blind': Iran refutes US claims over Saudi attacks

Congress reshuffle: As the Congress plans to make major structural changes in the party, chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to make loyalty the main criteria while making the new appointments.

Read | Cong reshuffle: Sonia Gandhi may set 'loyalty' as barometer for new roles

Kartarpur corridor: Days after the Kartarpur corridor hit a roadblock over pilgrimage fee, India shared a draft agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan.

Read | Kartarpur corridor : 'Hopeful' India shares draft agreement with Pakistan

Howdy Modi: US President Donald Trump will share a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during mega diaspora event--Howdy Modi!-- in Houston, Texas, on September 22.

Read | Howdy Modi! Trump may share stage with PM Modi at event in Texas

P Lakshman Reddy appointed as Lokayukta of AP: Justice P Lakshman Reddy was sworn in as the first Lokayukta of the state on Sunday. The oath was administered by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy accompanied by many other senior officials of the state presided over the event.

Read | Andhra Pradesh: Justice P Lakshman Reddy sworn in as first Lokayukta of state

Boat capsized in Andhra: At least 12 people have died and many were missing when a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon while over 23 passengers were said to have been rescued, police sources said. The exact details of the mishap were not immediately available. The boat was carrying 63 people.

Read | Andhra Pradesh: 12 dead, over 30 missing as tourist boat capsizes in Godavari

Haryana to implement NRC: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday, hinted about the introduction of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, without elaborating on any definite plans.

Read | After Assam, Haryana gears up for implementation of NRC

PM Modi's message to J&K Governor: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that when he took charge of the erstwhile state of Jannu and Kashmir, the message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to make it “shine so much” that the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle here.

Read | 'PM Modi's message to me was to make J&K shine,' says Governor Malik

Subramaniam Swamy on Ayodhya case: enior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Subramaniam Swamy on Sunday said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start in November.

Read | SC's verdict will be in favour of Ram temple, construction in Nov: Subramaniam Swamy

Ceasefire agreement: India on Sunday urged Pakistan to stick to the 2003 ceasefire agreement and maintain peace at the Line of Control (LoC).

Read | India urges Pakistan to adhere to 2003 ceasefire agreement

BJP MLA in response to Malala's concern for Kashmiris: Shobha Karandlaje, a BJP MP from Karnataka on Sunday said that Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai should raise concern for Pakistani minorities.

Read | Article 370: BJP MLA asks Malala to raise concern for Pakistani minorities

Netanyahu's fight for survival as Israeli PM: A visibly frantic Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the fight of his political life as the country heads to national elections for the second time this year.

Read | Embattled Israeli PM, Netanyahu fights for survival in do-over election

Saradha scam: CBI heat on Mamata govt: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started mounting pressure on the Trinamool Congress government to trace senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar to prosecute him in the Saradha chit fund scam without giving him the time of one month that he had begged for on Saturday for his appearance to face questioning.

Read | Pakistan should first vacate PoK as J&K sovereign part of India: British MP

British MP Bob Blackman slams Pak over Kashmir issue: Slamming Pakistan over its decision of moving to United Nations on the Kashmir issue, British MP Bob Blackman on Sunday said that Pakistan should first vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Jammu and Kashmir was part of sovereign India.

