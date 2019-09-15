Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Hyderabad traffic co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad traffic cops award violators with helmets instead of challans

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Divya Charan Rao launched the innovative drive on Saturday.
At a time when imposition of heavy fines for violation of traffic rules is evoking public anger in parts of the country, Rachakonda police commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad is trying an innovative method to make the motorists follow the rules. (Photo: Twitter/ @RachakondaCop)
Hyderabad: After a lot of hue and cry over the imposition of heavy fines for violation of traffic rules under Motor Vehicles Act (Amended), Rachakonda police commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad has taken an innovative method to make the motorists follow the rules.

The Hyderabad traffic police is facilitating the violators to buy the helmet or obtain necessary documents so that they don’t repeat the violations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Divya Charan Rao launched the innovative drive on Saturday.

 

Commuters found without helmet were helped to buy the same on the spot while those not having documents like pollution checked or insurance were assisted to get the same from authorities concerned immediately. For the violators found driving without helmet, the traffic police got the slots booked online with the Road Transport Authority (RTA) to obtain the license.

Telangana minister for urban development and municipal administration K T Rama Rao also patted the police for the innovative move.

However, the initiative by Rachakonda police won appreciation from people. Netizens hailed the move, saying imposing penalties is not the only solution to deal with violations.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad and covers the suburbs.

Hyderabad and Cyberabad are the two other police commissionerates in the city.

