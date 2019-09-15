Pakistan should first vacate PoK as J&K sovereign part of India: British MP

The British MP remarks came as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that Islamabad will take Jammu and Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ) and decision to abrogate Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Bob Blackman twitter)

London: Slamming Pakistan over its decision of moving to United Nations on the Kashmir issue, British MP Bob Blackman on Sunday said that Pakistan should first vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Jammu and Kashmir was part of sovereign India, as reported by IndiaToday.

"The entirety of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is part of sovereign India and people that ask for UN resolution to be implemented ignore the first resolution which is that Pakistani military forces should leave Kashmir to re-unite the state," Bob Blackman said, as reported by IndiaToday.

The British MP remarks came as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that Islamabad will take Jammu and Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ) and decision to abrogate Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media during his weekly briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan was ready for any third-party mediation to resolve the Kashmir issue and asserted that the legality of the matter is based on international law.

Faisal said Prime Minister Khan in his public address in Muzaffarabad would make a "policy statement on Kashmir." However, the Foreign Office spokesperson did not elaborate.

Reacting to the Kashmir issue again, Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that 58 countries had joined Pakistan in the Human Rights Council "reinforcing" the demand of the international community on India to lift the restrictions and "protect Kashmiris' rights".

Earlier on Tuesday at the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, India firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations, saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'.

India maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party. New Delhi has also made it clear to Pakistan that cross-border terror attacks and talks cannot go hand in hand.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.