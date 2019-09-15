Nation Other News 15 Sep 2019 'PM Modi's ...
Nation, In Other News

'PM Modi's message to me was to make J&K shine,' says Governor Malik

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2019, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 7:42 pm IST
He said that the Centre was eager to help the people of the region and urged them to come forward with their demands.
The governor said that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past. (Photo: PTI)
 The governor said that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that when he took charge of the erstwhile state of Jannu and Kashmir, the message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to make it “shine so much” that the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle here. Malik was speaking at a public function in Srinagar.

The governor said that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past.

 

He said that the Centre was eager to help the people of the region and urged them to come forward with their demands, Hindustan Times reported.

“The Central government has given us 8 medical colleges this year alone, which is more than what has been given to any other state in the country. We are soon going to have 4,500 doctors in the state. This is the perfect time for development in the region, I would request the people to keep the pressure on their politicians. Union Home Minister Amit Shahji’s meeting with sarpanch of the villages from the state is a sign that the Centre is standing there with open arms,” Malik said.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor’s rule last year in June after BJP pulled out of the coalition government with PDP. Some months later the state was put under President’s rule.

On August 5, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. With the J&K Reorganisation Bill, the Centre has now divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

In a televised address to the nation three days after the far-reaching decision, PM Modi sought to assuage concerns of the people saying J&K will not remain a union territory for long.

“I want to assure friends of J&K that the situation will gradually return to normalcy and their difficulties will ease,” PM Modi said in his address.

The prime minister made a strong defence of scrapping the provisions of Article 370, saying the region’s special status offered it nothing but separatism, terrorism, corruption and family rule while giving a handle to Pakistan to push its divisive agenda.

...
Tags: kashmir, satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

SC's verdict will be in favour of Ram temple, construction in Nov: Subramaniam Swamy

The complainant alleged that negligence on part of the veterinarians, one of whom was the administrator of the private vet clinic, in providing treatment to the 11-month-old ailing dog, which died on September 11, police said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Veterinarian booked for death of dog at KCR’s home, Opposition slams govt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo: PTI)

After Assam, Haryana gears up for implementation of NRC

India urges Pakistan to adhere to 2003 ceasefire agreement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Watch: Indian Army destroys live mortar shell in Kashmir

Mortar shell. (Photo: Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: 12 dead, over 30 missing as tourist boat capsizes in Godavari

The exact details of the mishap were not immediately available. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

LGBTQ: Time now to look for social equality

The two-day conference, organised by the Centre for Law & Policy Research, hosted sessions on gender identity in sport, transgender rights in the North-East, transpersons with disability, next steps for statutory reforms and gender identity and equality movements.

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham