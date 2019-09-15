Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Saradha scam: CBI he ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Saradha scam: CBI heat on Mamata govt to find ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar's location

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Sep 15, 2019, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 8:44 pm IST
While two letters to the DGP was delivered after examination, two more could not be delivered.
Not losing hope, the CBI will however visit Nabanna again on Monday to deliver the letters for the chief secretary and home secretary. (Photo: PTI)
 Not losing hope, the CBI will however visit Nabanna again on Monday to deliver the letters for the chief secretary and home secretary. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started mounting pressure on the Trinamool Congress government to trace senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar to prosecute him in the Saradha chit fund scam without giving him the time of one month that he had begged for on Saturday for his appearance to face questioning.

As Mr. Kumar remained evasive, the CBI, in a tactical move, sent a team to Nabanna, the state secretariat housing chief minister Mamata Banerjee's office, on Sunday afternoon to send letters to top three bureaucrats: chief secretary Malay De, home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and director general of police (DGP) Virendra of her government seeking information on the former Kolkata Police Commissioner's whereabouts.

 

Read | Saradha scam: Kolkata ex-top cop skips CBI investigation, asks for more time via mail

The cops of the Kolkata Police, who were posted at Nabanna's entrance were in surprise, when the three-member CBI team, armed with the letters, reached there at around 5 pm. After a wait of 15 minutes, the CBI team, escorted by a police officer was allowed to go inside.

While two letters to the DGP were delivered after examination, two more could not be delivered. The CBI team was told that the two other letters could not be accepted because the offices of the chief secretary and home secretary were closed as it was a holiday. Not losing hope, the CBI will, however, visit Nabanna again on Monday to deliver the letters for the chief secretary and home secretary.

The CBI's move came after its officers consulted its counsel Y J Dastoor during a visit to his residence on Saturday afternoon to explore steps to tighten noose around Mr. Kumar who is also the additional director general of the criminal investigation department of the West Bengal Police.

It was decided that the top three bureaucrats would be sent letters to know Mr. Kumar's present location since a section of senior state government officials, soon after the Calcutta High Court withdrew the blanket protection on his arrest on September 13 afternoon, started claiming on anonymity that the former Kolkata Police Commissioner had been on leave, according to sources.

If Mr. Kumar has been on leave, the state government, especially the home department and DGP, must have been aware of his location courtsey to the service rules binding a government servant to intimate his or her address even while on leave, sources in the CBI indicated.

Incidentally, Mr. Kumar had sent an email to the CBI praying for one month's time for the treatment of his wife who is in another state, however. But the CBI has not replied to his plea so far. Meanwhile, Mr. Dastoor has been called to CBI Headquarters in New Delhi to chalk out legal steps if Mr. Kumar moves the Supreme Court for his relief on Monday.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: saradha scam, rajeev kumar, cbi, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

He reassured the people of Telangana saying that the current government will do nothing like the 2009 UPA government, which, in the undivided Andhra Pradesh had carried out uranium mining activities. (Photo: File)

Telangana government says no to uranium mining in Nallamalla forests

Siddaramaiah said that India has a rich history and diverse geography and there is a need to embrace the country's diversity to remain united. (Photo: File)

'Home wrecker', finding ways to break unity: Siddaramaiah calls Amit Shah

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The governor said that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past. (Photo: PTI)

'PM Modi's message to me was to make J&K shine,' says Governor Malik



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

SC's verdict will be in favour of Ram temple, construction in Nov: Subramaniam Swamy

Veterinarian booked for death of dog at KCR’s home, Opposition slams govt

The complainant alleged that negligence on part of the veterinarians, one of whom was the administrator of the private vet clinic, in providing treatment to the 11-month-old ailing dog, which died on September 11, police said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

India urges Pakistan to adhere to 2003 ceasefire agreement

Farmers stage protest against RCEP deal in Amritsar

The poor farmers also blocked the highway for 30 long minutes. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham