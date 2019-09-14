Saradha scam: Kolkata ex-top cop skips CBI investigation, asks for more time via mail

Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: After failing to appear before the investigating agency earlier on Saturday, Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar emailed to CBI asking more time to appear for investigation in connection with multi-crore saradha chit fund scam, as reported by India Today.

Kumar was issued summons and asked to appear before the agency today at 10 am after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

The CBI officials will place request of Rajeev Kumar with their law officers. Also, the CBI team met advocate YJ Dastoor, who has been representing the agency in the court against Rajeev Kumar, as reported by India Today.

However, sources claim that the CBI is not contemplating any immediate coercive action.

Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner. He is accused of tampering with evidence.

