Saradha scam: Former Kolkata cop Rajeev Kumar disregard CBI summons

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Kumar, was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam.
Kumar was issued summons and asked to appear before the agency today at 10 am after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.
 Kumar was issued summons and asked to appear before the agency today at 10 am after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday in connection with multi-crore saradha chit fund scam, did not turn up at the agency's office on Saturday.

Kumar was issued summons and asked to appear before the agency today at 10 am after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

 

Kumar, was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner. He is accused of tampering with evidence.

...
Tags: rajeev kumar, central bureau of investigation, saradha chit fund scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


