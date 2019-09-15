World Middle East 15 Sep 2019 Saudi may take weeks ...
Saudi may take weeks to resume full oil supply after attacks: report

REUTERS
Published Sep 15, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
The attacks in Abqaiq and Khurais knocked down some 5.7 million barrels per day.
Saudi Arabia's return to its full oil supply capacity after Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil plants could take "weeks not days", a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 Saudi Arabia's return to its full oil supply capacity after Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil plants could take "weeks not days", a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's return to its full oil supply capacity after Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil plants could take "weeks not days", a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The attacks in Abqaiq and Khurais knocked down some 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of the kingdom's oil production and Saudi officials have not given a timeline for restoring full supply.

 

 

...
Tags: saudi arabia, oil, aramco, attacks
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh


