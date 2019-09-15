Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 India urges Pakistan ...
India urges Pakistan to adhere to 2003 ceasefire agreement

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Sep 15, 2019, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 6:09 pm IST
Pakistan alleged that India had violated the ceasefire agreement on September 14 in Nikial and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.
New Delhi: India on Sunday urged Pakistan to stick to the 2003 ceasefire agreement and maintain peace at the Line of Control (LoC).

A government source told The Hindu that there have been near 2000 ceasefire violations from Pakistan.

 

The source also said that Pakistan has restored to more than 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which  21 Indians have died.

 "We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border,” the source said.

The statement came after Pakistan summoned Gaurav Ahluwalia, the Indian Charge d'Affairs to convey Islamabad's condemnation on India's alleged ceasefire violation.

It alleged that India had violated the ceasefire agreement on September 14 in Nikial and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.

Pakistan also claimed that the firing had claimed the life of one civilian in Balakot.

It has urged India to allow UN observer military group in India and Pakistan to note the incidents of firing.

 

