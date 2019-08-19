Paksitan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

India has maintained that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair aimed at ensuring overall welfare of the region. (Photo: Represenational image)

Islamabad: Pakistan Director General (South Asia & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), Mohammad Faisal has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia on Monday, over alleged ceasefire violations.

Tension mounted between two nations after India abrogated Article 370 on August 5, withdrawing the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Multiple incidents of ceasefire violations have been reported at the international border since then.

Earlier, Pakistan expelled Indian High Commissioner in its move to downgrade diplomatic ties with India.

Pakistan has already made it clear that it will not send its newly-appointed High Commissioner Moinul Haque to India.

Haque was appointed to the post three months after the previous Pakistani envoy Sohail Mahmood took charge as Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary.

India has maintained that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair aimed at ensuring overall welfare of the region.