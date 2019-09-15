Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2019 Article 370: BJP MLA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Article 370: BJP MLA asks Malala to raise concern for Pakistani minorities

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Sep 15, 2019, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Karandlaje asserted that India is pursuing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the choices of people are being heard.
Malala wrote, 'I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes.' (Photo: Twitter)
 Malala wrote, 'I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes.' (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shobha Karandlaje, a BJP MP from Karnataka on Sunday said that Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai should raise concern for Pakistani minorities.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Sincere request to the Nobel winner, to spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan. To speak against the forceful conversation & persecution taking place on the minority girls in her own country!"

 

The Karnataka BJP MLA on Sunday took to Twitter and replied to the nobel laureate's view on scrapping of Article 370. (Photo: Twitter | @ShobhaBJP)The Karnataka BJP MLA on Sunday took to Twitter and replied to the nobel laureate's view on scrapping of Article 370. (Photo: Twitter | @ShobhaBJP)

This came in response to Malala's tweet which stated that she had met Kashmiri girls last week and that they were facing a lot of problems. In her series of tweets Malala requested United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to work towards peace in Kashmir.

Malala wrote, "I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes."

Karandlaje asserted that India is pursuing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the choices of people are being heard.

India, on international platforms has asserted that scrapping of Article 370 is an internal mater.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: malala yousafzai, shobha kanadlaje, bjp, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted

Rajasthan: 350 students, 50 teachers trapped in school due to flood in Chittorgarh

Following the death of an 11-month-old pet dog belonging to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan, the Hyderabad police booked a veterinary doctor for criminal negligence. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad veterinarian booked for death of pet dog at KCR's house

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also expressed concern over the plight of the owners. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM calls for all party meeting to examine Maradu flats demolition

He also stated that NRC will be implemented in the state and those who do not qualify as India citizens will be sent to their home respectfully. (Photo: ANI)

Go and become PM of Bangladesh: BJP MLA tears into Mamata over NRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: 350 students, 50 teachers trapped in school due to flood in Chittorgarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday predicted

Kerala CM calls for all party meeting to examine Maradu flats demolition

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also expressed concern over the plight of the owners. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad veterinarian booked for death of pet dog at KCR's house

Following the death of an 11-month-old pet dog belonging to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan, the Hyderabad police booked a veterinary doctor for criminal negligence. (Photo: File)

Govt reviewing parameters used to measure stunting in children

Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation. (Photo: AFP)

Rajnath Singh condoles 9-yr-old dog's death

The officials paid last respects to the dog, who died on September 11. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham