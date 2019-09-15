Article 370: BJP MLA asks Malala to raise concern for Pakistani minorities

Malala wrote, 'I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes.' (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shobha Karandlaje, a BJP MP from Karnataka on Sunday said that Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai should raise concern for Pakistani minorities.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Sincere request to the Nobel winner, to spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan. To speak against the forceful conversation & persecution taking place on the minority girls in her own country!"

The Karnataka BJP MLA on Sunday took to Twitter and replied to the nobel laureate's view on scrapping of Article 370. (Photo: Twitter | @ShobhaBJP)

This came in response to Malala's tweet which stated that she had met Kashmiri girls last week and that they were facing a lot of problems. In her series of tweets Malala requested United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to work towards peace in Kashmir.

Malala wrote, "I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes."

In the last week, I’ve spent time speaking with people living and working in #Kashmir - journalists, human rights lawyers and students. — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

Karandlaje asserted that India is pursuing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the choices of people are being heard.

India, on international platforms has asserted that scrapping of Article 370 is an internal mater.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.