News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Sep 13, 2019, 8:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 8:49 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

Kumaraswamy on ISRO: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stoked a major controversy on Thursday by suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 6 could have proved a "bad omen" as the soft landing of moon lander Vikram failed.

Read |  PM's presence could have brought 'bad omen' to ISRO: Kumaraswamy

PM take a dig at Chidambaram: Modi asserted the country has seen a "trailer" of the fast functioning of his ministry within the first 100 days and the entire "film still remains to be seen".

Read |  PM takes dig at Chidambaram, says some corrupt people already put in place

Chinamayanand case:  Former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand who has been accused of rape by a 23-year-old law student was questioned by the police on Thursday night.

Read |  BJP leader and rape accused Chinmayanand questioned for 7 hours

UK Parliament suspended: UK's embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II when he sought the suspension of Parliament last month, even as Opposition parties intensified their demand for its recall.

Read |  UK PM Johnson denies lying to Queen over Parliament suspension

India-Pakistan at war?: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Jammu and Kashmir situation risks sparking an “accidental war” between the two countries

Read |  Kashmir risks sparking an ‘accidental war’ with India: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Piyush Goyal gets trolled: Twitter promptly pointed out that it was Newton and not Einstein who discovered gravity and both scientists shot up in the trending lists.

Read |  Piyush Goyal says Einstein discovered gravity. Toh Newton ne kya kiya, asks Internet

Sikh foreign nationals blacklist: The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

Read |  Govt removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain

Trump positive on meeting Iran leaders: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes that Iran's leadership wants a meeting, adding to expectations that he is trying to arrange a summit with his Iranian counterpart at the upcoming UN assembly.

Read |  'Can tell you Iran wants to meet,' says Donald Trump

Priyanka Gandhi takes a dig at BJP on Chinmayanad case: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all.

Read | Why is UP police going slow?: Priyanka on Chinmayanand case, blames BJP

Kapil Sibal mocks PM Modi's 'picture abhi baaki hai' remark: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a jibe at Narendra Modi while referring to the first 100 days of the second NDA government and said that the "trailer" being shown by the Prime Minister is that of a muscleman.

Read |  'Kya gazab ka trailer hai': Kapil Sibal mocks PM over 'picture abhi baki hai' remark

INX Media case: A Delhi court Friday dismissed a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the money laundering case.

Read |  Delhi court dismisses Chidambaram's plea to surrender in money laundering

IMF reveals India's economic growth: International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said that India's economic growth is "much weaker" than expected due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and "lingering weakness" in some non-bank financial companies.

Read |  Why India's economic growth is ‘much weaker than expected’, explains IMF

Imran Khan at PoK: Continuing his anti-India narrative, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday incited violence, saying that the people of Kashmir would move towards extremism to fight against the alleged human rights violation in the region.

Read | People of Kashmir will move towards extremism: Imran Khan in PoK

Court withdraws protection from arrest for Rajeev Kumar: The Calcutta High Court on Friday removed the protection given to former Kolkata Police commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, from arrest, paving the way for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate and take him into custody if it felt necessary.

Read | Calcutta High Court withdraws reprieve from arrest against former Kolkata top cop

AIADMK leader booked: Barely hours after the death of the 23-year old engineer Subhasri, the city police has booked former AIADMK Councillor S Jayagopal for erecting illegal hoardings, which led to the loss of the girl’s life

Read | Chennai techie death: AIADMK leader booked for erecting illegal hoarding

Piyush Goyal explains: Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, who was targeted on social media for incorrectly attributing Newton’s discovery of gravity to Albert Einstein, on Friday acknowledged that he had erred but retorted to all those who took digs at his expense.

Read | 'We makes mistakes': Piyush Goyal after saying Einstein discovered gravity

DK Shivakumar's custody extended: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought additional five-day custody of D K Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case as it needed to confront the Congress leader with latest facts.Shivakumar was presented before a Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Friday at the end of the ED remand period. The former Karnataka minister was arrested by the investigating agency on September 3, following which he was sent to ED's custody for 10 days.

Read | DK Shivakumar's ED custody extended till Sep 17 in money laundering case

Minor girl raped, ran naked: A teenage girl was allegedly assaulted, kidnapped and raped by three men on Monday evening in Rajasthan town. The girl ran naked on the street of Bhilwara after she tried to escape three attackers. The attackers have been arrested by police.

Read | Teen girl raped, beaten up, ran naked in Rajasthan until her rescue

...
